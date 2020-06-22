3-year-old girl, pregnant mother killed In shooting, family says

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Family members of a woman and toddler found fatally shot in southwest Baltimore Friday have identified them as a mother and daughter.

Shiand Miller and her three-year-old daughter Shaniya Gilmore were found shot inside a vehicle in the 200 block of Boswell Street just before noon Friday, family members said. Shiand Miller was also eight months pregnant.

Police spent much of the day at the scene of the double shooting but do not have anyone in custody.

Ariel Johnson, who identified herself as Shaniya’s great aunt, said she’s in disbelief over the girls’ death.

“It’s no words to describe how we feel right now that our three-year-old loved one was gunned down,” she said.

Shaniya’s great grandfather said she was the light of her family members’ lives.

“She brought her by the house to see me last week,” he said. “That was my daughter’s heart.”

WJZ also spoke with the woman who made the 911 call after finding the two inside the car. She said around 8:45 a.m. she saw the woman, who she thought was sleeping, in a car.

When the woman returned around 10:25 and saw the car was still there, she knew something was wrong.

“This time I pulled all the way up toward the car and was like, ‘Miss! Miss! Miss! Miss!’ and I knew something was wrong so I called 911 and told them it was a woman there unresponsive,” she said. “The city has become so heartless, you know, crime is so prevalent and nothing is being done.”

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told WJZ she had no idea there was also a toddler in the car.

Last night, she said she heard what she thought were fireworks in the area. Now, she wonders if it may have been gunshots.

Detectives from the homicide unit are investigating this incident and interviewing possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.