Sheriff: Body believed to be of missing woman found in North Plains, OR

NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) — The body believed to be Allyson Watterson was found in a rural area of North Plains, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 15800 block of Northwest Corey Road in unincorporated area of North Plains just before 5:00 p.m. where a property owner was clearing brush when they discovered what they believe were human remains.

Based on the location of the remains and evidence found at the scene, detectives suspect the remains are those of Allyson Watterson, Deputies said.

The family has been notified and are requesting privacy at this time.

Investigators will be conducting a investigation of the area on Sunday.

This is in the same area where some of Watterson’s belongings were found earlier this month.

Watterson was last seen with her boyfriend, Benjamin Hunter Garland, on December 22, 2019 in a wooded area in North Plains, but wasn’t reported missing until a day later by Garland.

Deputies originally said the pair had been hiking, but Watterson’s mother says they had been visiting friends in the area and the boyfriend’s truck broke down. She says when they went looking for help, they got separated and Watterson went missing.

Deputies later said they recovered a stolen truck in the area, and they arrested Garland, on charges related to that truck, as well as other unrelated outstanding warrants.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

