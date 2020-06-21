MI veteran receives big birthday surprise

National-World

New Lothrop, MI (WNEM ) — A New Lothrop veteran got a big birthday surprise on June 20.

Norbert Emmendorfer turned 95. To celebrate, family members surprised the World War II veteran with a birthday parade complete with police and firefighters.

Emmendorfer’s family said he hand-digged some of the village’s first water wells while working for the community.

Happy birthday to you, Norbert!

