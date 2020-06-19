Search continues for suspected serial killer in Atlanta

National-World

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — Police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a suspect in several Atlanta homicide cases.

Police say the suspect is believed to be involved in the homicide of three homeless individuals throughout the city.

The first incident happened on June 1 at the intersection of Piedmont and Baker around 10:30 a.m. A second incident occurred on June 11 around 5:30 p.m. at Whitehall Street where it passes over Ted Turner Drive in southwest Atlanta. The last incident reported was on June 15 at the intersection of Proyer Street and Rawson Street in southwest Atlanta around 8:55 a.m.

Atlanta Police ask the public not to approach the suspect as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see this male or know who he is please call 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235

