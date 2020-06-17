Orphaned cougar cub finds new home after being cared for by Oregon Zoo veterinarians

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — An orphaned cougar cub found a new home in Colorado after a short stay at the Oregon Zoo’s veterinary medical center this week.

The zoo says the cub – an 8-week-old male – was found on a logging road outside of Spokane and rescued by officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The cub would not be able to survive in the wild without its mom, so WDFW bear and cougar specialist Rich Beausoleil contacted Oregon Zoo keeper Michelle Schireman, who serves as the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ species coordinator for cougars.

“Without a mother, young cougars can’t survive on their own in the wild, so I work to find them good homes,” Schireman said. “We would rather they grow up with their moms, but when that’s not an option we want them to have the best lives possible.”

The fuzzy cub got much needed care and some vaccinations during his short stay at the Oregon Zoo.

“He was a great eater,” said Oregon Zoo veterinarian Kelly Flaminio. “He had baby teeth coming in, and he was not into the formula unless it had meat in it. He purred while eating — you could see how much he enjoyed food.”

The cub has since moved to his permanent home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

