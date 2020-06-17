8 firefighters test positive for coronavirus after 4-station golf outing

National-World

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — Eight Greensboro firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

Early June, six firefighters began experiencing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus after an off-the-clock golf outing involving four fire stations. GFD would not name the stations or where the golf outing took place.

Some had not yet been scheduled to return to their shifts before they began exhibiting symptoms, so they have remained away from work. Others began showing symptoms after returning to their shifts.

The fire department immediately began testing and put employees who were exposed into quarantine.

As of Wednesday, the fire department reports eight confirmed cases.

Any staff who were exposed have been tested. 13 tests have come back, and all were negative.

The fire department is still waiting on 21 more tests.

The fire department has begun contact tracing, and about 90 firefighters are self-monitoring.

The fire department has been in contact with Guilford County Emergency Management for guidance.

GFD has made sure that all trucks and stations are staff, and there will not be any interruption in service.

