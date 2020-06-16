Louisiana Children’s Museum reopens tomorrow

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — For the first time in three months, the Louisiana Children’s Museum (LCM) will welcome children and families beginning Wednesday, June 17.

The facility will open with expanded health and safety measures, reserved timed-entry for both LCM members and guests, and admission limited to 50 percent of the Museum’s capacity in compliance with the state and city’s Phase II guidelines for reopening.

The LCM will open seven days each week through August 30, from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Advance online reservations for two-hour timed play sessions are required for general admission guests and LCM Members alike to regulate the museum’s capacity and ensure a quality visit for guests.

Between play sessions, the Museum will be closed for deep cleaning. LCM’s Phase II daily schedule will be:

9:30 am – 11:30 am Open for Timed Play

11:30 am – 12:30 pm LCM Closed for Deep Cleaning

12:30 pm – 2:30 pm Open for Timed Play

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm LCM Closed for Deep Cleaning

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm Open for Timed Play

Museum admission is $14 per person for adults and children 12 months and older; LCM members are admitted free. Adult guests and children age 8 and older will be required to wear masks. Parents are encouraged to provide masks for children over age 5.

“We are anxious and excited to hear the giggles and the joyful sounds of children in our museum once again,” said Julia Bland, LCM CEO. “Our children’s lives have been filled with uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loss from being out of school, away from friends, teachers, and caregivers, and separated from grandparents, family members and others. Children thrive on the dependability and predictability of their daily routines,” added Bland. “We hope returning to a favorite, familiar, and playful Museum will create joy and a sense of normalcy for our children and families.”

When families return, they can anticipate a new focus on facilitated play and low touch yet engaging experiences throughout the Museum. Moreover, families will enjoy expanded outdoor learning and play activities such as bubble play, guided nature walks and exploration, edible garden programs, and much more.

The LCM has meticulously planned and implemented cleaning, social distancing, and safety procedures throughout the museum to protect the health and wellbeing of guests, volunteers, and staff members. “We have consulted infectious disease experts, fellow local attractions, and leading children’s museums across the country to ensure we are following the highest standards,” said Bland. “Nothing is more important to us than providing a healthy and safe experience for our children and families.”

In addition to requiring advance reservations, timed play sessions, and a limited the number of guests during each play session, the museum’s janitorial service and staff will constantly clean high touch surfaces in exhibit galleries as well as stair rails and door handles. The Museum will be closed for deep cleaning between play sessions, and exhibit pieces such as pretend food, toys, and other loose parts will be removed and replaced with clean, sanitized pieces. Hand sanitizer will be available to guests prior to entering the LCM and throughout exhibit galleries. Parents and caregivers will be asked to keep the CDC recommended social distance (six feet) while playing within the Museum.

“Our building is uniquely designed to offer state-of-the-art air and water quality,” said Bland. “For example, the 100-foot Mississippi River water exhibit in our Move With The River gallery was specifically designed to ensure that the water that flows is purified and consumable — all day, every day. Even our cistern-runnel water features outdoors have purified water. These are safeguards that we planned and put in place when designing our LEED SILVER facility and state of the art exhibits.”

Dickie Brennan & Company’s Acorn café is open for families and park-goers to enjoy a snack, meal, or cool treat with dine-in or outdoor seating or take it to-go! To order online, check Acorn’s hours, or view a menu, go to acornnola.com

Learn more about the LCM’s health and safety measures, here. Reserve advanced timed tickets, required for general and LCM Member admission, here. For information about LCM including annual family memberships visit lcm.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.