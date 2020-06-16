Las Vegas Justice Court to require face coverings for court proceedings

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Anyone attending a Las Vegas Justice Court hearing must now wear a face covering, according to an order signed Friday by Chief Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum.

The order states anyone who enters a public area of the Las Vegas Justice court must wear a face covering. The order applies to all members of the public, including attorneys and court reporters. Children under the age of two and those who can’t remove a face covering without assistance are not required to comply, the order said.

If someone cannot wear a face covering for a court proceeding, they are told to make arrangements to appear by alternate means.

The following areas will require a mask, according to the order:

The traffic division located on the 1st floor of the Regional Justice Center (once reopening to the public)

The customer lobby for pre-trial Services located on the 1st floor of the Regional Justice Center

The customer-service counter located on the 2nd floor of the Regional Justice Center

The court-education division located on the 4th floor of the Regional Justice Center;

The neighborhood justice center located at 330 South Third Street, Suite 600 Las Vegas, NV 89101 (once reopened to the public);

The community impact center located at3740 Royal Crest Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (once reopened to the public); and

All courtrooms utilized by the Las Vegas Justice Court, including, but not limited to:

Courtroom used for Initial-Appearance Court in the lower level of the Regional Justice Center;

Courtrooms used for Traffic Court in the lower level and 1st floor of the Regional Justice Center;

Courtrooms throughout the Regional Justice Center that are used for small-claims proceedings on an as-needed basis;

Courtrooms used for eviction proceedings; and

Courtrooms used by the justices of the peace for criminal, civil, protection order, and all other types of proceedings.

The order will be reviewed every 30 days for evaluation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.