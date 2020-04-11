How to keep up your grooming regimen in isolation — without disaster

National-World

What will we all look like when we finally emerge from our social distancing cocoons? Will our hair be long and unkempt, our beards bushy and brittle?

With the pandemic barring our access to salons, barbershops and beauty professionals, we’ve been left to figure out how to groom ourselves the way the pros did.

It’s daunting. Most of us have resorted to letting it all go.

But hair keeps growing, pandemic or not. And while you can’t dash out for a trim, you can safely stave off split ends while stuck in captivity.

We talked to experts who said it’s possible to care for your hair, nails, brows and beards at home without disastrous effects.

Read on for their tips and instructions. You can master the basics while you’re clammed up in isolation — and emerge a meticulously groomed pearl.

Hair

Stylist Lauren Van Dyke knows those of us with hair are getting antsy. And she says it’s OK to trim your housemates’ hair here and there or go for a full-blown shave while we’re all isolating.

But if you’re considering a drastic change or advanced technique, she suggests that you lay down your shears.

“Ask yourself — is it essential or are you just bored?” says Van Dyke, a stylist at Lucido Hair Studio in Ontario. And if you plan on cutting more than 2 inches of hair, it’s likely worth saving a cut until after the pandemic ends.

If you absolutely insist upon a trim, follow Van Dyke’s advice.

The pros typically cut hair when it’s wet, but Van Dyke recommends cutting on clean, dry hair. And always ask your non-paying customer to sit upright, keep their legs uncrossed and look straight ahead without moving their head.

And if you can, dye another day. At-home dye jobs can go very poorly very fast and bleaching dark hair or attempting balayage (hand-painted highlights), can fry your hair or damage your skin. Plus, fixing a botched dye job often costs much more than the price of bleach or dye.

If you’re cutting men’s hair, Van Dyke recommends using clippers to clean up around the neckline, ears and sideburns — keep it simple.

Tips of the trade

Natural hair

Nikki Walton, a licensed psychotherapist and natural hair expert who runs the blog CurlyNikki, echoed Van Dyke’s advice: Don’t do anything too dramatic to your hair while you’re cooped up.

“Many of us have been known to reach for the scissors in times of uncertainty or transition,” she says. “I don’t recommend drastic changes right now.”

Trims are OK, though. To trim curly hair, Walton recommends the “search and destroy” method — run your fingers through your hair to feel for rough ends or knots — and that’s where you know to cut. She also suggests separating hair into one-inch pieces, then twisting or braiding those small sections. Then, you can trim the ends off one twist at a time, no more than half an inch.

But styles you can achieve without the shears are fair game.

“We should save new styling attempts for when we have a few days off to practice, and what better time than now that we are on a perpetual ‘day off,'” she says. She’s planning to teach herself how to cornrow her hair while she’s at home, and she’s got tutorials for nearly every curly style on her blog.

To luxuriate at home, Walton recommends some natural treatments: You can mix whole fat yogurt and honey or olive oil and conditioner together, apply in sections throughout your hair, throw on a plastic cap and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing — the combos will nourish your hair and shine and moisture.

Nails

Missing your manicure? Just do what the pros do — it’s not as hard as it looks, says Tuvi Do, the owner of Lacquer Nail Bar in Atlanta.

Time to paint!

Do shared the technique her nail techs learned when they started out: Polish each nail in just three strokes — one down the center, one down the right and another down the left.

Tips of the trade:

If that all sounds too daunting, Do recommends attempting the classic French manicure — she finds it to be more low maintenance than painting her entire nail.

There are two ways to master this style: You can either carefully paint the tips of your nails stark white (after you lay a shiny base coat, of course) and then clean it up with a makeup brush dabbed in polish remover. You can also make a template with tape and block off the spot on your nails where you want the tips to end.

Brows

Perhaps you’re using your time alone to grow out the bushy brows of your dreams. Maybe you’ve gotten tweezer-happy and plucked your brows to oblivion (ouch).

Maribeth Madron, a makeup artist and brow specialist, can help you help your brows.

She starts like this: Before you begin to shape them, fill in your brows with a product, if you have one. They’ll help fill in any gaps and define the perimeters of your brows, so you don’t take off too much hair or fudge your natural shape.

Begin with a pencil test and a sharpened brow pencil. Look in the mirror, expressionless (Madron likens it to your poker face — you can also imagine you’re staring at your work computer for the nth hour of the week).

Tips of the trade

Facial hair

If you’ve already got a beard:

A pandemic is the perfect time to pull out your best lumberjack impression. Or maybe you’d rather just keep your beard trim for when you eventually return to public life.

Xavier Cruz, president of Barba Men’s Grooming Boutique in New York, can help with the latter.

You’ve got a beard trimmer? Good. Use a clipper that’s suited to the length of your beard — for short- to medium-length beards, Cruz recommends using clippers 2 or 3.

If you want to grow a beard

Aaron Marino, men’s grooming expert and founder of the Atlanta image consulting firm Alpha M, hears you. He’s got a four-week plan to get you and your beard started.

“The way I see it, this is one of the greatest times in modern history for clean-shaven men to let their inner animal out and embrace, experiment and grow out their facial hair,” Marino says.

Tips of the trade: