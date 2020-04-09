Boris Johnson’s condition is ‘improving’ after third night in intensive care

National-World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition “continues to improve” after his third night in intensive care with the coronavirus, his official spokesman said Thursday.

Johnson was continuing to receive “standard oxygen treatment” and thanked health staff for their brilliant care, the spokesman said.

“(Johnson) had a good night and continues to improve,” the spokesman added. “He’s in good spirits.”

Rishi Sunak, the UK’s top finance minister, said at the daily Downing Street press briefing Wednesday that Johnson was “sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team.”

Sunak added: “The news about the Prime Minister reminds us how indiscriminate this virus is.”

The 55-year-old was taken to London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday because he was displaying “persistent” symptoms ten days after testing positive for the virus.

On Monday, Johnson’s condition worsened and he was taken to the ICU, but on Tuesday, Downing Street said he was in a stable condition.

He did not require mechanical or invasive ventilation and did not have pneumonia, said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for the Prime Minister.

The UK government’s emergency committee — Cobra — was meeting Thursday to discuss options to review the coronavirus restrictions, but officials have played down the possibility of the lockdown being lifted any time soon.