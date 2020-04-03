Search underway for two members of the Kennedy family missing in the Chesapeake Bay

National-World

Two members of the Kennedy family, Maeve Kennedy McKean and her 8-year-old son, Gideon, have been reported missing in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland, since Thursday.

McKean is the granddaughter of former US Attorney General and US Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. She is a public health and human rights lawyer and serves as the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative.

“At this time, our family asks for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers,” the Kennedy family said in a statement provided by a spokesperson.

McKean’s husband, David McKean, told The Washington Post that the family was visiting his wife’s mother’s waterfront home in Shady Side, Maryland, when the children, playing in a yard, kicked a ball into the water and his wife and son “popped into a canoe to chase it down.”

“They just got farther out than they could handle, and couldn’t get back in,” he told the paper.

The US Coast Guard confirmed they are conducting a search for two missing canoers and that crews on boats and helicopters were continuing their search Friday morning.

Coast Guard officials received a report of “two individuals were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe” near Herring Bay, 10 miles south of Annapolis, and were “not seen again,” according to a statement Friday from the Coast Guard.

Capt. Erik Kornmeyer of the Anne Arundel Fire Department told CNN that a call from a “concerned citizen” came in at 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

Queen Anne Police Department, Arundel Police Department, Maryland Natural Resource Police, and Maryland State Police have been assisting in the search, the Coast Guard said in a statement Friday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that “an intensive search has been underway since yesterday” for Maeve and Gideon.

During a news conference, Hogan said he spoke with McKean’s mother, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Friday morning.

“On behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and to her entire family during this difficult time,” Hogan said.

McKean also advised the Obama administration for the State Department’s global AIDS program and has volunteered in Mozambique for the Peace Corps, established by her great uncle, former President John F. Kennedy. Last year, McKean, along with Townsend and former US Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II, wrote an op-ed for Politico in which they denounced the anti-vaccine views of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling them “tragically wrong.”

Over the decades, the Kennedy family has endured high-profile tragedies. Both McKean’s grandfather and great uncle were assassinated. McKean’s cousin, John F. Kennedy Jr., and his wife, Carolyn were killed in a plane crash two decades ago.