44 University Of Texas Austin Students Test Positive For Coronavirus After Spring Break Trip To Mexico

AUSTIN (KTVT) — Over 40 students from the University of Texas at Austin have tested positive for the coronavirus after a spring break trip to Mexico.

The number of cases increased by 16 from the original 28 students reported Tuesday.

Officials said a group of about 70 people in their 20s took a charter plane to Cabo San Lucas about a week and a half ago. Some of those in the group took commercial flights back to Texas, but it’s unclear if any have tested positive.

Officials said those who tested positive are currently self-isolated while the others are under quarantine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that residents do not travel unless for essential purposes.

“While Mexico at the time of their travel was not under a federal travel advisory, Austin-Travis County residents should follow CDC’s travel recommendations indicating travelers avoid all non-essential international travel. A leisure vacation of any kind is not considered essential,” officials said in a new release.

