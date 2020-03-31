Teenager charged with hit-and-run fatality

National-World

Shreveport (KTBS) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run fatality on Roy Road, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Tuesday.

Caddo sheriff’s patrol deputies were called to the 4300 block about 9:30 p.m. on Monday about a man was found dead near the driveway of the Corridor Apartments. The man was later identified as 38-year-old Joshua James Parrish, who lived at the apartment complex.

Det. Nathan Everett said the teen was driving on Roy Road last night when he thought he hit a sign but did not stop to investigate. This morning, after he heard of the fatality in the same location, he turned himself in to Blanchard police.

The teenager was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for felony hit and run.

