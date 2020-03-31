Human remains found

National-World

Benton County (KFSM) — Human remains were found in Benton County on Friday, March 27, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jenkins said detectives withe Benton County Sheriff’s Office collected the skeletal remains of an unidentified individual early Friday morning.

The skeletal remains were found by a homeowner in Decatur, Arkansas, in the area of W. Mountain and Limkiln Road, according to Jenkins.

The remains were sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab, where they will work to determine the cause of death and identify the individual.

