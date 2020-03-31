High school seniors miss out on prom due to COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

AYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — So much time and effort go into preparation for high school proms. A dress or tuxedo could cost hundreds of dollars.

Seniors at Fayetteville High School didn’t know school would be canceled when they originally purchased their formal wear.

“Last year for my junior prom I had to miss because I was at a cheer competition in Orlando, so I’ve really been looking forward to my senior prom, which would be my first and last one so now that I can’t experience that at all is really upsetting,” FHS senior Kennedy Johnson said.

After shopping with friends and family, FHS senior Chelsea Snyder says she paid hundreds of dollars for her dress.

“Mine was about $435, it was strapless, black with feathers and diamonds, it was gorgeous,” Snyder said. “I’m super sad I don’t get to wear it.”

Some seniors are having to miss out on their last chance to go to prom, but some people are missing out on the hard-earned money they spent on formal wear, money they might not get back.

Dawn Emmanuel, a Vian High School teacher says she saw a couple of student’s financial situations and decided to give her own money to help them go to prom.

“I’ve got two particular students who aren’t even in my class, I know their financial situation, so I ordered the tuxedos,” Emmanuel said. “So the kids wouldn’t have to find me, I paid for the whole rental upfront.”

After spending $400 on two tuxedos, Emmanuel says she has been unable to hear back from the formal wear store she rented them from for a refund.

“We can cancel it up to a day before the prom, problem is you can’t cancel if there’s no one at the store.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.