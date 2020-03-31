Girl overcomes brittle bone disease to be inspirational swimmer

National-World

Wentworth (WGHP) — Sometimes in sports the better story is the athlete who overcomes amazing obstacles just to finish the race instead of the athlete who dominates and wins all the time.

Rockingham County High School senior Laura Haney has a unique disease.

“I have brittle bone disease,” Haney said. “I can’t play contact sports. Most of the time when I break a bone I don’t go to the doctor, I just put a splint on it.”

She did find a sport that was safe and that she loved: swimming. And at the conference meet, Laura knocked 16 seconds off her personal best in the 100 backstroke.

“She’s been a true inspiration for us,” swim coach Jodi Troxler said. “The team is going to miss her.”

“I’m an independent teenager, whatever I put my mind to I’ll accomplish it,” Haney said.

After she graduates from Rockingham County High School she wants to attend college and become a veterinarian or get a job in the sports industry.

