Teacher makes rap music video to inspire students amid stay-at-home order

MOUNT AIRY, NC (WGHP) — His kids call him “Mr. J.”

He’s a fourth grade teacher at Jones Intermediate School in Mount Airy.

Adam Johnson loves to create music videos to inspire his students.

“We rap and sing and dance in my class on a regular basis,” he said. “So I think in this time of unknown, it’s very important for our students to have some sense of normalcy, so that’s why I made the video.”

If there’s one thing Johnson’s students know about him, it’s that he cares. He says he tried to show them all the time.

“Our students just want to feel safe and secure and feel at home and feel like everything is going to be OK because it is going to be OK,” he said. “Our destination’s not changing, just the way we get there is.”

He tells his kids they are all family, and families stick together.

“Especially in times like this where we don’t know what tomorrow holds, we can lean on one another,” he said. “And that relationship piece in the classroom is so so important.”

Like all teachers, he wants his kids to know he misses them, but he’s got some tricks up his sleeves to make things better.

“It’s hard walking into that classroom and seeing empty desks,” Johnson said. “As a teacher I thrive on seeing the ‘ah-ha’ moments when they get something. When you see their face and it just lights up. But it doesn’t mean we can’t still have those because we are going to have some web chats, online learning. It’s going to be OK. We are going to get through his together and we’ll see each other down the road.”

