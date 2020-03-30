Portland cheers in support of hospital, workers, first responders, other essential workers

National-World

Portland, OR (KPTV) — It’s a magical, uplifting boost of hope nightly at 7:00 p.m.

Cheers, hollering, banging and whistling echoes across Portland as people go to their balconies, yards and windows to cheer on hospital workers, first responders and other essential workers.

Sunday night was no exception.

“I think it’s great,” said Paul McEvoy, as he listened from outside his apartment on the South Waterfront. “It’s the least we could do.”

It’s a new, nightly ritual Mayor Ted Wheeler started last week to thank and show appreciation for those who keep us all going: Healthcare workers, first responders grocery clerks, chefs, delivery drivers – all the essential workers who keep showing up amid the chaos of COVID-19.

“It’s very helpful,” said Dr. Ayonija Maheshwari, an ICU anesthesiologist at OHSU. “It’s scary to go into work and take care of patients when you’re worried you could get sick or if you can’t provide the best care if you don’t have enough supplies or enough people.”

“It’s really nice to get acknowledged for what you’re doing and to feel like there’s this wave of humanity that’s supporting you,” Maheshwari said.

Mayor Wheeler has asked that people continue to cheer outside every night at 7 p.m.

