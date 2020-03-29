Trucking companies in desperate need of drivers: ‘Without the trucks, nothing happens’

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — If you’re an experienced truck driver or you know someone who is, there are local companies looking to hire you. Truck and delivery delivers are largely in demand all over Wisconsin.

Chris Schmus, president and CEO and PDL Drivers, Inc. said in his decades in the business, he’s never had such a hard time hiring drivers as he does right now.

He said there’s been a national shortage of truck drivers for years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has largely exacerbated the problem.

“On top of the people that have retired and gotten out of the industry, there’s many more people that not only need it but there’s several that are sick and can’t come to work,” Schmus said.

His company is moving supplies to grocery stores and other essential industries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trucking and transportation is one of the top industries looking for workers right now, according to the state’s Department of Workforce Development.

“Without the trucks, nothing happens. Everything moves by truck in this country so in order to keep the economy rolling, to keep people being fed and everything else, the trucks need to move,” Schmus said.

Schmus said his company is looking for as many experienced Class A drivers as possible. Drivers have to be at least 21 years old and have two years of driving experience.

