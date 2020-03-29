“Stay Home”: Popular Asheville landmark has message for everyone

National-World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — Asheville’s most high-profile urban art landmark gets another face-lift.

First it was “Good Vibes,” then “Stay Weird.” Now, it’s “Stay Home.”

Muralist Ian Wilkinson and Ishmael collaborated to make the change, by anonymous request.

Wilkinson says the message was meant to be a calming gesture, in a time of public health crisis.

He says “Stay Home” is not meant to be a directive, just a message of care-and-love, urging families to take COVID-19 isolation as an opportunity to reconnect, stay close and to stay healthy.

