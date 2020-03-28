Wash your hands, doo doo doo doo doo. ‘Baby Shark’ is joining the fight against coronavirus

National-World

Please “wash your hands,” doo doo doo doo doo.

“Baby Shark,” the viral children’s song that cracked the Billboard Top 100 last year and got stuck in our heads for months, is back.

A new rendition of the earworm baby tune is here to help all of us fight the novel coronavirus. The best way to prevent transmission is washing your hands — thoroughly — with soap and water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So go ahead and “grab some soap,” doo doo doo doo doo.

Then, “rub your hands,” doo doo doo doo doo.

And “rinse your hands,” doo doo doo doo doo.

Pinkfong, the South Korean educational brand behind the song, released the new song last week and it included some extra tips for your little ones (and older ones) if they cough or sneeze.

To ensure thoroughly washed hands, the CDC advises people to scrub for at least 20 seconds. People should also avoid touching their faces and cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing.

But if Baby Shark is not really your cup of tea, here’s a tune from every decade to help you jam out as you’re scrubbing off the germs.