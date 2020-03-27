Walmart sees a rise in sales for tops, but not bottoms – because more people are working from home

National-World

With more and more people working from home, Walmart has picked up on an interesting trend: Tops have seen an increase in sales, while bottoms haven’t.

The reason? Teleworking.

That’s what Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs Dan Bartlett told Yahoo Finance on Thursday. Later, a spokesman for the company told CNN the same thing.

As officials try to control the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of white collar workers — normally bound by dress codes and expectations in the office — are trading business trousers for sweat pants, and stiff blazers for that hoodie they would only ever allow their family, roommates or dog to see.

But there’s that matter of video conferencing where you still want to present a presentable self to your colleagues. And so, many of us are donning business attire on top and casual clothing from the waist down.

“We’re seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms,” Bartlett told Yahoo Finance. “So, people who are concerned, obviously, from the waist up.”

“These behaviors are going to continue to change and evolve as people get accustomed to this new lifestyle, if you will.”

Asked about the comment, a spokesman for world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer confirmed the executive’s assertion.

The data, however, is taken from US sales, the spokesman told CNN.

Home entertainment items such as DVDs and popsicle sticks (presumably for crafting) have also seen sales gains, Bartlett told Yahoo Finance.