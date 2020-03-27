ESPN’s NBA analyst Doris Burke tested positive for coronavirus

National-World

Doris Burke, who works as an NBA analyst for ESPN, says she is now symptom-free, after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Burke talked about her experience with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday’s episode of “The Woj Pod.” She felt her first symptoms on March 11, she said, the same day the NBA suspended the season after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus.

At the time, Burke was covering a game, and said she remembers having a pounding headache and feeling tired.

“That really was my primary symptom throughout this was this extraordinary fatigue,” she said. There were days she couldn’t even get out of bed, she said.

Burke finally got tested on March 17, but she didn’t find out the test was positive until Wednesday. Now, more than two weeks after she first started feeling sick, she said she doesn’t have any symptoms.

Burke is one of ESPN’s most prolific NBA analysts, and has covered basketball since 1991. At the start of the 2017-18 NBA season, ESPN announced she would become a full-time NBA game analyst, making her the first woman to hold the role at the national level.