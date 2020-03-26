Neighbors say Pledge of Allegiance together to check in during State of Emergency

National-World

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WBAL) — On a cul de sac in a quiet Annapolis neighborhood, something has recently become a morning routine.

“I needed these kids to have a normalcy and I needed it,” said Danielle Lawrance.

Lawrance and her daughters Olivia and Emilia walk to the end of their driveway to meet their neighbors and say some familiar words. Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance may have started as a way to keep a little familiarity for the kids, but it didn’t take long for the whole cul de sac to join in.

“It just warms our heart. We’re a military family and we consider these people are shipmates, which is a very endearing term in the Navy,” said Kathie Morrison.

Lawrance said she started it for her daughters, but it turned out she needed it too.

“You don’t know when this is going to end, how it’s going to affect family and friends who don’t live near you, and you can’t check in on everyone in person,” she said.

Her neighbors say it’s turned into a way to check in on one another.

“We start with a conversation every day and do our Pledge of Allegiance, and then we continue our conversation for a few minutes — just let each other know, if anyone needs anything, just to contact each other,” said Donna Johnson.

The kids say it’s also a nice way to start the day.

“It’s earlier, and then we can get all of my work done,” one of Johnson’s sons said.

“It’s a good way to start you day, saying something for your country,” another one of Johnson’s sons said.

They’ll continue the morning routine and pledging allegiance to the flag, while also pledging to look after one another to get through this.

