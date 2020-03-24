Bus riders to use rear doors in Omaha

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Metro Transit says it is encouraging riders to use rear bus doors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It is also offering free fares for bus and paratransit services.

Metro Transit says the policy goes into effect Wednesday and will continue until further notice.

“We are all facing an unprecedented challenge,” said Metro’s Executive Director Curt Simon. “Our goal is to protect front-line staff and support our riders. By boarding through the back door and eliminating fare box interaction, we can create social distance, provide safe access for essential workers, and ease financial burdens for riders.”

Riders should enter and exit through the back door whenever possible.

Metro Transit says riders with mobility needs will be able to use the front door.

“We are asking riders to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by riding the bus for essential trips only and not riding when sick,” Simon said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.