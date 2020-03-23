Mother-to-be doesn’t let pandemic stop baby shower, makes it virtual

National-World

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) — Pink confetti and screams of joy at Briana and Rick Fresorgers gender reveal back in January.

Fast forward to Monday, a celebration like this won’t be possible for their baby shower.

“We expected about 50 to 60 people to get together and to open presents and do all of the baby shower things,” Briana said.

But the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel their baby shower for their baby girl.

“There was a lot of time spent already and money spent to plan everything,” she said. “I was really looking forward to it.”

Determined to celebrate the welcoming out their first child Brianna’s mother-in-law, Wendy Fresorgers, had an idea.

“Basically, set up the event on Facebook and do a Facebook live,” Briana said.

That’s right! A virtual baby shower. Allowing everyone to practice social distancing and still celebrate a new addition to the family

“Basically, I contacted everyone and told them to either ship their gifts to my house or hers,” Wendy said. “They will still be opening those gifts in streaming on the event page on Facebook

Briana’s loving the idea that she’ll still be able to celebrate her first born in the midst of a pandemic.

“I thought it was a great idea because we have to be flexible now,” Brianna said.

And as for grandma, she’s hoping the idea can help others in the same situation.

“They can still do it and they can still share with their families and friendship and they can shower them with love,” Wendy said.

