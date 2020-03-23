Boeing shuts Washington state factories

National-World

Boeing will temporarily shut its assembly lines in the state of Washington for two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These actions are being taken to ensure the well-being of employees, their families and the local community, and will include an orderly shutdown consistent with the requirements of its customers,” said Boeing. It said the shutdown would begin Monday and is scheduled to last 14 days.

Boeing’s Washington production workers union announced that one its members who worked at the Boeing plant in Everett, Washington, had died of complications from the disease.