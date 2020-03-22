Legal groups and housing advocates push for no evictions guarantee

National-World

OMAHA, NE (KPTM ) — In Nebraska alone, thousands of people struggle to make ends meet. Recent data from the U.S. Census shows about 11 percent live in poverty. Now, many are facing uncertainty after they were encouraged or ordered to stay home because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In this state, some won’t be able to work. Now, there’s concern about mortgages that still need to get paid.

“We’re asking elected officials to halt evictions,” said Erin Feichtinger of the group Together.

More than two dozen legal groups and organizations representing low-income families are issuing a common plea.

“Please come together and work together.”

They say evictions only force people to move in with family, friends or shelters.

“None of these situations are healthy. None of these situations are going to allow you to practice safe social distancing.”

“Eviction actions don’t just place a threat to the safety of defendants, they also place a threat to the safety of the public at large,” added Scott Mertz with Legal Aid Nebraska.

Mertz hopes his point of view is heard by the Nebraska Supreme Court. He fears evictions will happen.

“They continue and will continue until a moratorium is put in place.”

At this point, he wants a clear statement with regard to evictions to be released.

A representative for an affordable housing advocate group says the governor is weighing his options.

