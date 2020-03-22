J.K. Rowing opens Harry Potter license to teachers

National-World

UNITED KINGDOM (KMYA, KECY)-As children around the world stay at home while their schools are closed to stop the spread of coronavirus, J.K. Rowing is encouraging teachers to upload videos of themselves reading the 'Harry Potter' books to secure school networks.

Rowling and her publishing agents are relaxing the copyright permission and granting teachers the open license.

Teachers will have until the end of the school year to upload the videos.