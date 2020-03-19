Italy surpasses China in number of coronavirus deaths

National-World

Italy has just surpassed China for the most number of deaths related to coronavirus.

The total number of cases in the country rose to 41,035 on Thursday, which includes 5,322 new cases, the Italian Civil Protection Agency said at a news conference.

The number of deaths in Italy has reached 3,405, making Italy the world’s deadliest center of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The current number of deaths in China stands at 3,242, according to the World Health Organization.