Dallas Mavericks Donate $100K To Nonprofits Impacted By Coronavirus: ‘We’re All In This Together’

DALLAS, TX (KTVT) — To further support the local community and nonprofits across North Texas affected by the outbreak of COVID-19, the Dallas Maverick’s Mavs Foundation said Wednesday it is contributing $100,000 to area nonprofits.

COVID-19 has left some out of work and others struggling to feed their children, driving up demand at area nonprofits and food banks across North Texas.

“There are so many people who need help right now. We want to do our part to get them the support they need,” said Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. “Whether it’s by giving time or helping with funds we are ready to make a difference in the lives of our fellow community members. We’re all in this together!”

Last week, owner Mark Cuban announced plans to pay hourly workers for the six home games they’re expected to miss during this hiatus.

The Mavericks, partners and several players look to expand these efforts with additional financial support for nonprofits providing services for senior citizens and those providing meals for kids and families across North Texas, the team said.

Mavericks center Maxi Kleber made a $20,000 donation to CitySquare to ensure local students still have access to the third meal of the day usually provided by after school sites that have closed.

North Texas area nonprofits receiving donations from the Mavs Foundation include North Texas Food Bank, VNA Texas Meals on Wheels, Minnie’s Food Pantry, Community Food Bank of Fort Worth, Hunger Busters, Senior Source, CitySquare, Hope Supply Co. and Communities Foundation of Texas, North Texas Community Response Fund. The Mavs will also make a donation of Kroger gift cards to students and families in need of food from Dallas ISD.

“Local nonprofits are more vulnerable to feel an immediate decrease in funding and volunteers so it’s our goal to provide help however we can,” said Katie Edwards, vice president of Community Relations and president of Mavs Foundation.

The Mavericks organization is also partnering with Mayor Eric Johnson and the City of Dallas by having Mavericks players share public service announcements, as well as with the Dallas Independent School District to feed families and support virtual learning for its students.

“I’m eager to join with Mayor Johnson to get the word out about the ‘Do The Five’ initiative,” said Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. “At a time like this, we all need to work together to educate one another about best practices that will help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

To try to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Mavericks are also providing 100,000 units of hand sanitizer to nonprofits, police and civic organizations.

