Community Thanks Grocery Store Employees During Coronavirus Pandemic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GOLDEN, CO (KTVT) — Grocery store employees are feeling the heat as they continue to work through the coronavirus pandemic. After a week, some say things seem to be getting better — relatively.

“You know we were out of eggs. Today we have eggs. We have milk so, we’re happy, you know, we’re doing our best,” said Mike Nelan, Assistant Manager of the Safeway in Golden.

On Wednesday, Safeway announced it would not only limit hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but every Tuesday and Thursday, it will dedicate the first two hours of shopping to those most at risk, from expectant mothers to those over the age of 60.

“It just seems like we’re all pulling together as a community, and I’m just happy to be a part of that,” said Nelan.

Nelan has been working for Safeway since 1987. He has never seen a shopping panic like the latest. While staff are working to get shelves back normal, they are still low on certain items, toilet paper and hand sanitizer among them.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Jared Polis urged people to stop panic buying, stating the supply chain has not been interrupted. Nelan reiterated the message and said the knee-jerk reaction has tested his staff.

“The employees have been fantastic working overtime, you know? Keeping their nose to the grindstone so we can take care of our community the best we can, and we’re really proud of how we’ve done so far.”

Nelan says the stress of the situation has brought them closer, and he says it has built even more cohesion.

“There’s just an extra awareness of, you know, how are you doing? Is there anything I can do for you?”

Nelan isn’t the only one who has noticed how hard the staff is working, the community has taken notice as well. Outside of the store, someone taped a “thank you” sign for people to sign.

To Nelan, the gesture meant the world.

“It’s nice working with people that really care about you, and it’s not just a job so that’s what’s going on here.”

Safeway has started a company-wide fundraiser. When you check out, you have the option to donate to those impacted by the pandemic. All proceeds go to help local food shelters.

Employees say the community support has been instrumental, but they need more. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union recently sent a letter to Polis asking for better protections.

Learn more about how Safeway is adapting to growing changes with COVID-19.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.