What is and isn’t allowed during a ‘shelter-in-place’ order

The basics of a “shelter-in-place” order during the coronavirus pandemic are fairly clear: Stay at home.

But as cities, states and the federal government take increasingly aggressive moves to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the precise details of a “shelter-in-place” order and its many exceptions for “essential activities” may soon become familiar to millions of Americans across the country.

Already, nearly 7 million people living in a wide swath of Northern California are under a “shelter-in-place” order, which began Monday night.

And Tuesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to prepare for the possibility that there could be a shelter-in-place order within the next two days. Whether that actually happens remains unclear, though. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose approval would be required for such a move, has repeatedly downplayed such a move.

A growing number of countries have also imposed lockdowns that effectively shut down public life, but the details of such lockdowns vary dramatically. For example, Italy banned all public gatherings and set a 6 p.m. curfew but allowed travel for work or health reasons, while in China, millions of residents are restricted from even going to shop for groceries.

What exactly is “essential?”

The “shelter-in-place” order that San Francisco adopted has fairly large exemptions for health, work, food and even exercise.

There, city officials ordered residents to remain in place at their homes except for essential activities, essential business, and essential government functions, including:

The shelter-in-place order also does not apply to those going to work in an essential business or essential government function. That includes:

The Northern California shelter-in-place order applied to San Francisco and Berkeley as well as residents in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Marin, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties, per the order from health officers of those jurisdictions.

“We must move aggressively and immediately,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a news conference announcing the order. “The time for half measures is over. History will not forgive us for waiting an hour more.”