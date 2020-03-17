With nursing homes on lockdown, a woman found a special way to share the news of her engagement with grandfather

National-World

When nursing student Carly Boyd got engaged over the weekend, she was overjoyed. She immediately told her friends and family, but couldn’t show off her sparkling ring to one special person: her grandfather.

He, like millions of other residents living in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, has been stuck inside with no guests able to visit due to the coronavirus. But Boyd didn’t let that stop her.

“I really wanted to be able to tell my grandfather because he has dementia and there’s no phone in there that he has access to,” Boyd told CNN affiliate KOLD. “I just really wanted to make an effort to tell him.”

So with the help of the staff at Premier Living and Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, Boyd showed up at his bedroom window, pointed to her ring and shared this sweet moment with her grandfather.

“It was very special,” Boyd told KOLD. “I just put my hand on the window, and he put his there too. I just told him I love him, and he said, ‘I love you, too, and I hope to see you soon,’ like really see you.”

Boyd will be getting married next year, according to KOLD, and she hopes her grandfather will be there to see her walk down the aisle.