People are getting creative with their work-from-home setups

National-World

More and more employees are working from home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. And it’s becoming increasingly clear that many of us aren’t properly equipped to do so.

Some have set up their office on their beds. Others have migrated to kitchen tables or their couches. Many are trying to figure out how to maintain some normalcy while sharing small spaces with partners or family members.

And in the absence of proper work-from-home infrastructure (like, you know, an actual desk), a lot of people are getting creative.

The liquor cabinet desks

Emma Northcott, who is based in London, is using her liquor cabinet while she waits for a desk that she ordered online to come in.

Patrick Gipson in New York had a similar idea.

Clearly they won’t have to travel far for (virtual) happy hour.

The ironing board desks

Bex Holland, who lives in Brighton, England, and some of her colleagues at the game development company Unity have been using ironing boards as standing desks.

The clothes hamper desk

Jules Forrest, who lives in a studio apartment in San Francisco with her partner, has set up a chair in front of the front door. Her desk? A clothes hamper.