Markets roller coaster continues

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, attempting to bounce back from their dramatic losses from the prior session.

But within 15 minutes of the trading day, the Dow briefly fell into negative territory, dropping 0.6%, or 120 points.

The index then recovered quickly, only to drop back into the red minutes later. The message is clear: It’s looking to be a volatile day.

The Dow on Monday recorded its worst day since “Black Monday” in October 1987, as well as its worst point drop in its history.

Investors may be taking some comfort in new stimulus plans out of Washington, which are expected later in the day.

The Dow opened 1.9%, or 370 points, higher. The S&P 500 kicked off 2.2% higher and the Nasdaq rose 2.6%.

But a half hour into trading all three indexes were solidly in the red, with the Dow down more than 200 points.