Kevin Durant among Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus

Kevin Durant is among the four members of the Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Only one player has shown symptoms while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players are currently isolated and under the care of team physicians, according to a statement by the team.

It is unclear whether Durant is showing symptoms. The identities of the other three players were not revealed.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the Nets said in a statement.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Durant has been sidelined since June 10, 2019 after he tore his Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Durant chose to leave the Golden State Warriors and sign a four-year, $164 million contract with the Nets during the off-season.

He has yet to suit up and play for the Nets.

The NBA season was suspended last Wednesday after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Two other players in the league have also tested positive for the virus, including Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and an unnamed player on the Detroit Pistons.