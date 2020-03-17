Family finds safe way to visit 90-year-old grandmother in Manchester amid coronavirus restrictions

National-World

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) — Restrictions to nursing home visitations did not stop a family from finding a safe way to visit a 90-year-old woman in Manchester.

Elizabeth Gerich lives at Crestfield Health & Rehab.

An executive order from Gov. Ned Lamont recently put restrictions on visits to nursing homes because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“To bring a smile to her day and maybe some laughter too, we brought our chairs to her window to visit,” said Laura Gerich-Grady, Gerich’s granddaughter.

Gerich-Grady said her grandmother lived next door to her for 20 years before being placed in Crestfield.

She shared photos of the outdoor visit with Channel 3.

Smiling faces were not the only thing the family brought to Gerich.

“Her son Cliff Gerich brought her favorite bird feeder as she enjoys spending time watching the birds,” Gerich-Grady said.

Gerich’s great grandchildren, Michael and Malea, daughter-in-law Jeanette Gerich and Gerich-Grady said they all enjoyed a visit while keeping enough distance.