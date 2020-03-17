Coronavirus has plunged the world into a recession, according to S&P

National-World

The coronavirus outbreak has plunged the world’s economy into a global recession, according to S&P Global.

The credit-rating agency, which determines the credit worthiness of governments and companies around the globe, said Tuesday that the virus has severely disrupted economic activity — far more severe than previous estimates. It said the damage to economic activity is about to get worse in United States and Europe.

“The initial data from China suggests that its economy was hit far harder than projected, though a tentative stabilization has begun,” said S&P Global’s Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald. “Europe and the United States are following a similar path, as increasing restrictions on person-to-person contacts presage a demand collapse that will take activity sharply lower in the second quarter before a recovery begins later in the year.”