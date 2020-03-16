NASCAR won’t race again until early May

National-World

NASCAR said Monday it has postponed races in its national circuits through May 3.

The stock car racing body said it plans to hold a full season once the schedule resumes the weekend of May 8-9 in Martinsville, Virginia.

“The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd,” NASCAR said.

Two weekends of racing, in Atlanta and Miami, had already been postponed after NASCAR ran four events. The schedule is supposed to conclude in early November.

Most of the tracks that would have hosted the postponed races have two events each year. For instance, Talladega was scheduled to host Cup races on April 26 and October 4.

“Future rescheduling (will) soon … be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts,” NASCAR said.

NASCAR also operates the Xfinity and Trucks series.