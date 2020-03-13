Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant

National-World

PHILADELPHIA (KYW ) — A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed in the city’s Frankford section while serving a warrant on Friday morning. The officer was identified as 46-year-old Philadelphia Police Cpl. James O’Connor, a corporal assigned to SWAT.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said authorities were serving a search and arrest warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street, just before 6 a.m. The warrant was being served to 21-year-old Hassan Elliott for a robbery and murder that happened in March 2019.

When officers entered the property, they were met with gunfire through a closed door.

Outlaw said O’Connor was struck near his left shoulder blade. Another SWAT officer returned fire through the door, striking two men.

O’Connor was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We just want everybody to know it’s a very sad day, not just for officers here, but it’s a very sad day for the family who is here in mourning and still trying to stomach all of this now,” Outlaw said.

The two men were transported to Einstein and Jefferson Hospitals and are in stable condition.

Outlaw says Elliott was not shot and was taken into custody. At least two other occupants were taken to the homicide unit.

O’Connor was with the police force for 23 years and with SWAT for 15 years.

“I am grief-stricken to learn of the tragic death of Philadelphia Police Corporal James O’Connor,” Kenney said in a statement. “Today, like every day, he demonstrated the ultimate form of heroism: putting out his uniform, leaving his family and carrying out his sworn duty to protect the residents of this city. I share my deepest condolences with those who knew and loved Corporal O’Connor. I ask all Philadelphians to keep his family, and all members of the Police Department, in your prayers at this difficult time.”

Kenney has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for the next 30 days.

O’Connor leaves behind a wife and two children – a son who is a 6th District Philadelphia police officer and daughter who is an active-duty Air Force member.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we salute and honore the sacrifice of our fallen hero, SWAT Corporal James O’Connor,” FOP President John McNesby said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences are with his family and our members all across the city. This is a sad and tragic day, please keep the O’Connor family and our police officers in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. Corporal O’Connor came to the Philadelphia police department from a family of dedicated officers. He served this department and city with dedication, honor and dignity for 23 years. His primary focus was to keep our city safe, RIP Corporal O’Connor.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner also offered his condolences. In a statement, Krasner outlined new details into Elliott’s arrest warrant.

“Following a months-long investigation, our colleagues in the Philadelphia Police Department were able to determine a probable location for Hassan Elliott,” Krasner said. “Corporal O’Connor and members of the SWAT team today put their safety and lives on the line in order to bring this dangerous individual into custody.”

Elliott is expected to be charged with murder later today.

Funeral arrangements are pending for O’Connor.

