“Don’t quarantine alone!” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare using unique pitch to adopt abandoned animals

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR ) — While many people across the United States are worried about the coronavirus pandemic, officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say a loving animal might just calm your nerves.

In a survey by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute and the Cohen Research Group, 74 percent of pet owners said they had mental health improvements from pet ownership.

Now, organizers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are getting creative when it comes to finding loving homes for some abandoned animals.

“Don’t quarantine alone! OKC Animal Welfare’s got your #QuarantineBuddy, they are prepared and ready to hang out all day inside with you! #AliveInThe405,” a post read.

The shelter is also hosting ‘St. Pet-rick’s Day Free Adoption Event’ on Saturday, March 14.

From 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., guests can stop by the shelter to pick out a lucky dog or cat to add to their family. All adoption fees will be waived.

