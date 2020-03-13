‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ donates to non-profit rehab facility

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Hawaii (KITV ) — After his wife Beth passed away just months ago, Duane “Dog” Chapman has since packed up their home in Hawaii.

Wednesday night, he decided to gave back to the community what he had packed up.

Equipment from their previous home was donated to Habilitat — a non-profit rehabilitation center in Kaneohe helping people overcome problems with substance abuse and homelessness.

Before people become a part of their program, Dog says people are faced with the choice — jail or rehabilitation.

Some of the residents he spoke to Wednesday night, he had a run-in with in the past.

“You cannot believe — I’ve seen a couple that I have arrested, and I see them there and we have a special bond. So it feels really good, it feels like you’re doing something for your fellow man,” Chapman said.

Because of Dog’s donation, the residents now have a first-class expanded gym.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.