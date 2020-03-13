Churches shift to livestreaming services as California coronavirus policy changes

National-World

SACRAMENTO, CA (KTXL ) — Bayside Church in midtown Sacramento is just one of several churches that have announced they are moving services from inside to online.

Staff at the church hung signs outside their midtown location informing passersby that “all on site gatherings have been suspended until further notice.”

“The biggest thing for us is making sure our people know we are paying attention to what’s going on,” said Associate Pastor Terrence Williams.

Williams said staff decided Thursday that “out of an overabundance of caution for staff and worshippers,” in-house services will temporarily be streamed online.

“We have a task force that really is looking at this and having all the details from government officials and doctors and experts,” Williams told FOX40.

It comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom directed everyone follow the California Department of Public Health’s new policy recommending the cancellation of large events with more than 250 people.

“We see on the weekly basis about 2,000 people,” said Pastor Jeffrey Johnson II with Center of Praise Ministries.

Pastor Johnson also sent a similar message out to his congregation.

“Because of this virus we have decided to postpone our Saturday and our Sundays,” he said. “We all came in, we prayed, we heard what our governor asked us to do. So, we’re just adhering to what he is saying to do, so we decided this morning.”

Pastors at several other churches across the region are following suit, including at River City Christian and the Capital Christian Center.

They are all keeping one thing in mind: the safety of staff and worshippers.

“It’s been just a relief from our people, just being very thankful that we are thinking about this,” Williams said.

“We’re being prayerful about it and we are just using wisdom,” Johnson said.

Both pastors said they will continue livestreaming services until they feel it is safe to allow a large crowd back inside the church.

