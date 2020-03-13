“An arrest will be made,” Atlanta police chief responds to mall shootings

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL ) — There have been four shootings in four months at Lenox Square.

The latest one happened on Monday around 6:30 p.m. where a man was fatally shot in the head after an argument over a parking spot.

Although Atlanta police officers respond to incidents at Lenox Square, the mall is private property with its own security. After each shooting CBS46 has reached out to Simon Property Group, which manages the mall.

After the first shooting in December, we were told “We are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our shoppers, retailers and employees. We have a highly skilled and experienced security team and a number of proactive security measures in place, both seen and unseen, to maintain a safe environment at our property.”

After the second shooting in January, we were given an almost identical response.

In February, mall officials simply said, “As this is an ongoing police matter, all inquiries should be directed to the Atlanta Police Department.”

It’s not all on the Atlanta Police Department. Chief Erika Shields said officers need the mall’s help to curb violence. In a statement, Shields said:

“Sunday’s fatal shooting at Lenox Square continues to show a level of brazenness and disregard for the law that is deeply concerning. These violent acts are happening in broad daylight, and with increased police presence already in place at the mall. Prior to Sunday’s incident, we had met with Simon Property Group (managers of Lenox Square) representatives in an effort to improve security. Some positive steps were taken, but more needs to be done. Simon’s involvement in developing a comprehensive approach to security is critical to our success. Department leaders will be meeting again this afternoon to determine what further resources APD can provide to assist in providing more presence at the mall. We will not, under any circumstances, allow lawlessness to destroy one of Atlanta’s most beloved and long-standing retail institutions. APD has made arrests in all three previous shootings that have occurred on mall property since December, and I’m confident an arrest will be made in Sunday’s murder. These incidents have our full attention.”

If you have any information about the persons of interest in Sunday’s shooting, contact Atlanta police.

Lenox Square sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the most recent shooting;

“Last night’s tragedy at Lenox Square is unacceptable and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends. The safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of the utmost importance. We are currently in discussions with the Mayor and the Atlanta Police Department to ensure that appropriate, additional security measures are being taken in the Buckhead area, including Lenox Square. We have more than tripled our security and police presence at Lenox Square. Sixteen security and police personnel were on property yesterday at the time of the incident. Recent incidents that have impacted both the area and the surrounding community are reflective of broader societal trends that are unacceptable and we are working relentlessly with community leaders to address. Moving forward, as this is an ongoing police matter, all inquiries should be directed to the Atlanta Police Department.” –Lenox Square

On Tuesday morning, Atlanta Police identified the victim in Sunday afternoon’s shooting as Thuan Nguyen of Antioch, Tennessee.

The Atlanta Homicide Unit investigators have obtained felony murder warrants for the suspect in this case, officials told CBS46 on Thursday. Authorities have not yet released the suspects identity at this time.