Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days because of coronavirus

National-World

Major League Soccer is suspending its season for 30 days, making it the latest sports league to halt games during the coronavirus pandemic.

MLS’s decision goes into effect immediately.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

“We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

Several other sports leagues have temporarily ended play amid the growing crisis. Health experts have recommended limiting mass gatherings, such as at sports events, to stem the spread of the virus.

“This is time for big events like March Madness, big events like these big sports arena things to take a pause for the next four to six to eight weeks, while we see what happens with this outbreak in this nation,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The NBA suspended the rest of its season on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The NHL said it will pause its season starting with Thursday night’s games.