Local woman starts COVID-19 Compassion Campaign

Omaha (KPTM) — Jennifer Stauss Story has started what she’s calling a movement. It’s a message of compassion campaign. The idea is for pictures, drawings and letters to be collected and received by those in quarantine at Nebraska Medicine getting monitored for the Coronavirus.

“My heart really goes out to all of them because I can’t imagine how anxiety-ridden and scary it must be,” said Stauss Story.

She launched a Facebook page about it Tuesday. A COVID-19 Compassion Box has also been set up. You can find it at the Papio Natural Resources District. It serves as a drop off site.

“Just so they can feel other people rallying around them.”

She’s asking for the pictures, drawings and letters to reflect love and hope. The idea is that people around the world will come up with a similar concept. For Stauss Story, that’s the big dreamer in her.

“Obviously, there are more people that feel the way I do and we just need to come together and do it.”

That’s why she says she’s getting moving on this now.

For more information about the COVID-19 Compassion Campaign, click here: facebook.com/covid19compassion

To drop off any pictures or letters at the drop off site, here’s the physical address: 8901 S.

154th St., Omaha, NE 68138

Here’s how you can send mail: Papio NRD “COVID-19 Compassion Campaign” 8901 S. 154th St., Omaha, NE 68138

