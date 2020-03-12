How the mountains could be impacted by increase in global temperatures

National-World

Asheville (WLOS) — A new report gives a look at life with climate change right here in Western North Carolina.

The report was released Wednesday from a group of researchers working with the North Carolina Center for Climate Studies. It is a statewide report that breaks down the climate trends and predictions for three areas across North Carolina, including Western North Carolina. The group formed independently and includes members from across the state.

It started in response to Gov. Roy Cooper signing Executive Order 80 in 2018. The executive action is “North Carolina’s Commitment to Address Climate Change and Transition to a Clean Energy Economy.”

“Climate is warming, it’s going to continue to warm, it’s going to have a major impacts on society and eco systems,” said David Easterling, one of the report’s authors.

Average temperatures have warmed by 1F in North Carolina since 1895, which is actually behind the global average. The warmest 10-year period on record happened just recently from 2009-18.

A rise in average temperatures would likely result in an increase in water vapor for North Carolina. Both could combine and have an impact on the summer time heat index.

“We expect humidity levels to be higher. That in combination with hotter temperatures is going to make summers even more uncomfortable,” said Dr. Kenneth Kunkel, report author and research professor at NC State.

In addition to extreme summer heat, the group anticipates an increased risk of flooding and landslides across the mountains.

“We think it is likely we may get more overall precipitation, but the thing we are most confident about is extreme rainfall will increase,” Kunkel said.

Rising temperatures could also have an impact on the mountains’ ski areas.

“The amount of time they have to make snow will become less. And then, of course, if it gets too warm in the winter, it can melt,” Kunkel said.

As for what’s causing the increasing global temperatures, the researchers said it is greenhouse gases.

“We know, without a doubt, from basic physics that when you increase greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, it has a warming effect,” Kunkel said.

Even if we were to decrease reliance on greenhouse gases right now, researchers said it may be difficult to reverse any current impacts.

“Reverse? That doesn’t seem to be in the cards right now, maybe over a long term,” Kunkel said.

Both of the authors News 13 spoke to said the only way to change the course of climate change is to decrease our reliance on fossil fuels, including coal, natural gas and oil.

