Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus. It marks the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to the president. The White House says Trump does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director tested positive just days after traveling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with Trump and senior aides in Florida. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says, “Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps.”

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s governor ordered all Broadway theaters to shut their doors in the face of ongoing coronavirus concerns. The move plunges into darkness one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions and causes turmoil in the run-up to the Tony Awards. Shows will resume April 13. The pressure on Broadway to go dark steadily increased as other entertainment hubs shuttered, including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, the NBA, NHL, CinemaCon, Coachella and Major League Soccer. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is pausing its season with the hope of resuming it later and awarding the Stanley Cup. The move comes a day after the NBA suspended play following a player’s positive COVID-19 test. The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for the virus. The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season and sparking uncertainty about how many more if any could be go on before the playoffs. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.

UNDATED (AP) — The major conferences in college sports have canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, putting the celebrated NCAA Tournament in doubt. The Power 5 conferences are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. Within minutes of each other, they announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played. All were preparing to play games in large arenas, but with few people in the buildings. Following the NCAA’s lead on Wednesday, most college conferences announced that their basketball tournaments would be played with limited fan access. By Thursday, a day after the NBA suspended its season, the men’s Division I conferences decided to shut things down.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. Opening day had been scheduled for March 26. MLB also has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule. MLB had continued to play into Thursday but changed course after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he strongly recommended to local authorities and organizers that they limit all mass gatherings. The March 26 start had been baseball’s earliest scheduled opening other than for international games. MLB had not had a mass postponement of openers since 1995, when the season was shortened from 162 games to 144 after a strike.