Baseball season delayed…NHL season suspended…College basketball conference tournaments canceled

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. Opening day had been scheduled for March 26. MLB also has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule. MLB continued to play into today but changed course after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he strongly recommended to local authorities and organizers that they limit all mass gatherings. The March 26 start had been baseball’s earliest scheduled opening other than for international games. MLB had not had a mass postponement of openers since 1995, when the season was shortened from 162 games to 144 after a strike.

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is pausing its season with the hope of resuming it later and awarding the Stanley Cup. The move comes a day after the NBA suspended play following a player’s positive COVID-19 test. The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for the virus. The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season and sparking uncertainty about how many more if any could be go on before the playoffs. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.

UNDATED (AP) — The major conferences in college sports have canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, putting the celebrated NCAA Tournament in doubt. The Power 5 conferences are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. Within minutes of each other, they announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played. All were preparing to play games in large arenas, but with few people in the buildings. Following the NCAA’s lead, most college conferences had announced that their basketball tournaments would be played with limited fan access. But today the men’s Division I conferences decided to shut things down.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour plans to keep playing, just without anyone watching from outside the ropes because of the coronavirus. Commissioner Jay Monahan says fans will not be allowed for the final three rounds of The Players Championship and the next three weeks up until the Masters. That affects the Valspar Championship in Tampa, the Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas, and the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Augusta National has not said what it will do for the Masters. Monahan says golf is different from other sports canceling events because it’s outdoors over expansive property.

UNDATED (AP) — IndyCar and NASCAR will both race this weekend without spectators over fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. IndyCar is scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Only essential personnel will be permitted to attend. Competitors will also undergo a questionnaire for health screening before entry. NASCAR will race this week at Atlanta and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway under similar restrictions. The NHRA has canceled much of the GatorNationals and IMSA rescheduled the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida.